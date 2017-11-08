YWCA Greenwich excels in Purple Purse Challenge

On October 2, First Selectman Peter Tesei read a proclamation designating October as Domestic Violence Awareness and Prevention month. The event at Greenwich Town Hall kicked off a month-long awareness campaign designed to educate Greenwich residents about the plight of victims of domestic violence, which is the most investigated violent crime in Greenwich.

“Home should be a place of warmth and unconditional love, tranquility and security and for most of us home and family can indeed be counted among our greatest blessings,” Tesei said in the proclamation. “Tragically for many Americans these are blessings that are tarnished by violence and fear.”

While most people think only of physical abuse when they consider domestic violence, financial abuse is largely overlooked in the dialogue about domestic violence. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, financial abuse is experienced by 94 to 99 percent of domestic violence survivors and occurs across all socio-economic, educational, racial and ethnic groups.

YWCA Greenwich participated in this year’s Allstate Foundation’s Purple Purse Challenge. The purse is a metaphor for women’s power, and purple is the color of domestic abuse. With the help of a giant purple purse that was spotted all over Greenwich, and the generosity of many Greenwich residents, the YWCA raised more than $268,000, putting them in third place. The Allstate Foundation also awarded the organization an additional $42,225 in prize money.

“We are very grateful to the Greenwich community for their overwhelming generosity,” said Mary Lee Kiernan, President and CEO, YWCA Greenwich. “These funds will not only support the life-saving work of YWCA Domestic Abuse Services, they will provide hope and a way out for people experiencing domestic violence.”

YWCA Greenwich is the only state designated and accredited provider of domestic abuse services in Greenwich, with staff who are licensed to provide a variety of victim services. YWCA Greenwich provides its services free of charge to any victim who reaches out to the organization. If you, or someone you know, is experiencing domestic abuse, call the YWCA’s 24/7 hotline at 203-622-0003.

About YWCA Greenwich

YWCA Greenwich has been making a difference in the lives of families, spanning babies to seniors, since 1919. The organization provides preschool and after-school programs, a competitive aquatics program, youth athletics, adult health and fitness programs and adult seminars. YWCA Greenwich is the only state designated and accredited provider of domestic abuse services in Greenwich, with staff who are licensed to provide a variety of victim services. YWCA Greenwich provides 100% of its services free of charge to the victims who reach them.