The 7th annual Greenwich High School (GHS) Thanksgiving Food Drive and Penny Wars fundraiser House competitions runs through Friday, Nov. 17, at 3:15 p.m.

To help those less fortunate, the GHS Roots & Shoots Club has set a goal to collect food donations and raise enough money to provide full Thanksgiving meal baskets to nearly 150 families in the Greenwich community. All left-over items will be donated to the Neighbor to Neighbor food pantry. Money raised from the Penny Wars fundraiser competition will help pay for fresh turkeys, butter, fruits, and vegetables.

Meal basket deliveries will be made after school on Monday, Nov. 20 (meeting at the South Loading Dock at 3:30 p.m., subject to change). To volunteer to drive or help on delivery day, fill out this form (click here) or contact Kathy Mendez at [email protected], the Roots & Shoots Club adviser.

Collection bins/jugs for Penny Wars will be located in each House office during the school day and in the middle of the Student Center during each lunch block through Nov. 17.

How Penny Wars works:

Pennies go in your own house’s jar (positive points)

Silver coins and dollars go in OTHER house jugs (negative points)

CHECKS do not count in the total tally in Penny Wars jugs… But you can still make a donation via check to the GHS Roots & Shoots Club

Food items needed:

mashed potatoes

yams/sweet potatoes

stuffing

cranberry sauce

canned pumpkin

pasta

tomato sauce

canned fruits

canned vegetables

cornbread or other bread mixes

peanut butter

beans, tuna, or other proteins

baby food

boxed desserts, breakfast items

snack items (such as cereal bars)

Checks for donations may be made payable to GHS Roots & Shoots Club and delivered to Kathy Mendez in Cantor House or Karen Foster in Student Activities.

Community service hours for students will be provided. Volunteers are needed during the school day wrapping and decorating the 150 delivery boxes, counting/sorting/inventory after school through Nov. 17, or packing delivery boxes on Monday, Nov. 20.