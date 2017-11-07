The following Veterans Day celebrations are happening on Saturday, Nov. 11:

At 10:15 a.m., the community is invited to gather at the top of Greenwich Avenue (at Amogerone Crossway) for the fifth annual Community Patriotic Walk.

At 11 a.m., the Greenwich Veterans Council, in cooperation with American Legion Post 29, will host a ceremony at the monument in front of the Board of Education/Havemeyer Building on Greenwich Avenue. (Note new location for this event. In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held in the lobby of the Public Safety Building across the street from the monument).

All those who have served our country will receive free admission to The Bruce Museum of Arts and Science, 1 Museum Drive, Greenwich on Veterans Day. A painting, Miss Liberty, by George Wharton Edwards, which is on loan to the Museum by American Legion Post 29, will be on display.

Splash Car Wash is an active supporter of the Grace for Vets initiative and will be offering a complimentary car wash to military personnel as a “thank you” for service in the name of freedom.

At 7 p.m., the Byram Veterans Association will host a parade, which will step off at the organization’s Headquarters, 300 Delavan Avenue. An open house at Hornik Hall follows.