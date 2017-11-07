Home safety tips for elderly living at home

Sterling Care’s Administrator Ricki Goldstein, RN, JD and Physical Therapy Supervisor, Casey Schack, PT, CSCS, Cert-MDT will host a free interactive workshop about ways one can change their surroundings in order to make their home safer Tuesday, Nov. 14, at 7 p.m., at Greenwich Reform Synagogue, 92 Orchard Street, Cos Cob.

Six out of every 10 falls happen at home, where we or our loved ones spend much of our time and tend to move about without giving much thought to our safety. Many falls can be prevented by making simple changes to living areas, as well as personal and lifestyle changes.

RSVP to Tatiana Nichiforova: [email protected] or call 203-622-1881.