Greenwich rallies to top Tigers

After squandering a 13-0 halftime lead, the unbeaten Greenwich High football team rallied to beat Ridgefield, 26-21, on Saturday afternoon at Cardinal Stadium.
Greenwich improved its record to 7-0 and took a big step toward clinching a berth in the state playoffs. With three regular-season games remaining, the Cardinals are second in the Class LL playoff point rankings behind Darien. The top-eight teams qualify for the state playoffs.
Trailing 13-0 at halftime on Saturday, Ridgefield opened the third quarter with two touchdowns to go ahead, 14-13. But Greenwich answered with two straight scores to retake a 26-14 lead with 11:01 left in the final quarter.
Following a punt by each team, the Tigers got the ball back at their own 20-yard line with just over seven minutes left. Quarterback Greg Gatto then completed six-of-seven passes, moving Ridgefield to the Greenwich five-yard line. From there, Gatto threw a touchdown pass to Matt Lombardo and Harry Woodger added the extra point to cut Greenwich’s lead to 26-21 with 5:17 remaining.
But the Tigers didn’t get the ball back.
Greenwich converted two big third-down plays on completions from quarterback Gavin Muir to Jael Negron and then moved the chains again on Tysen Comizio’s one-yard run on a fourth and one from the 50-yard line with under two minutes to play.
With Ridgefield out of timeouts, the Cardinals used three more running plays to run out and secure their seventh consecutive victory this season.
Ridgefield received the second-half kickoff and went on a nine-play, 77-yard scoring drive that was aided by two Greenwich penalties. Gatto connected with Jackson Mitchell for gains of 26 and seven yards before hitting Evan Wein on an eight-yard touchdown pass. Woodger’s extra point pulled the Tigers within 13-7.
After Greenwich’s second punt of the third quarter, Ridgefield took over at the Cardinals’ 43-yard line. On the first play from scrimmage, Gatto fired a pretty 42-yard scoring pass to Mitchell. Woodger added the extra point to put the Tigers in front, 14-13, with 4:21 left in the period.
Greenwich responded with a 20-yard TD run by Tysen Comizio but failed to convert a pass on the two-point try, taking a 19-13 lead with 3:10 left in the third quarter.
On Ridgefield’s ensuing possession, Gatto was hit by Greenwich’s Finbar Doyle while throwing a pass and the fluttering ball was intercepted by Tyler Blizzard. Five plays later, Comizio ran two yards for a touchdown, extending Greenwich’s lead to 26-14 early in the fourth quarter.
Notes: In the opening half, Greenwich got a 49-yard touchdown pass from Muir to Elias Gianapolous and two field goals from Zach Moore.
Led by Gramoz Bici (3.5 sacks), the Cardinals sacked Gatto sacked six times for a combined loss of 40 yards. Four of those sacks came during the first half.
Muir completed 21-of-34 passes for 261 yards and a touchdown.
Negron had eight catches for 82 yards and Lance Large added seven receptions for 65 yards. Comizio carried the ball 22 times for 52 yards and two scores.
Greenwich incurred 13 penalties for 115 yards.