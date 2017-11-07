Greenwich Post

Greenwich voter turnout reports

By Greenwich Post on November 7, 2017 in Community, Lead News, News, Politics & Elections, Town Government · 0 Comments

The Town of Greenwich has launched real-time voter turnout reports.

Bookmark this link:

http://www.greenwichct.org/Government/Departments/Voter_Registration/voter-turnout-live-results/

All data is updated every 60 seconds. Turnout data is available on a town-wide, hour-by-hour basis.

Computers, tablets, and laptops using Safari, Chrome, and Android browsers will see a widget with summary info. Microsoft Internet Explorer browsers may need to click on the links to see the updated data.

All data sent is subject to re-verification. These results are unofficial. Official results are published the day after Election Day in conjunction with the Office of the Town Clerk. These results are sent as a courtesy, and their timeliness and frequency is entirely dependent on the activity of Election Day and the other responsibilities of the Registrars of Voters.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Previous Post Radio campaign to help families in need Next Post Greenwich rallies to top Tigers
About author

Greenwich Post


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Greenwich Post

© Hersam Acorn. All rights reserved. The Greenwich Post, 10 Corbin Drive, Floor 3, Darien, CT 06820

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress