Greenwich voter turnout reports

The Town of Greenwich has launched real-time voter turnout reports.

Bookmark this link:

http://www.greenwichct.org/Government/Departments/Voter_Registration/voter-turnout-live-results/

All data is updated every 60 seconds. Turnout data is available on a town-wide, hour-by-hour basis.

Computers, tablets, and laptops using Safari, Chrome, and Android browsers will see a widget with summary info. Microsoft Internet Explorer browsers may need to click on the links to see the updated data.

All data sent is subject to re-verification. These results are unofficial. Official results are published the day after Election Day in conjunction with the Office of the Town Clerk. These results are sent as a courtesy, and their timeliness and frequency is entirely dependent on the activity of Election Day and the other responsibilities of the Registrars of Voters.