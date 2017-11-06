Family Centers named among nation’s best nonprofits

For the tenth time in the past 11 years, Charity Navigator, the largest independent evaluator of U.S. charities, awarded Family Centers with its 4-star rating for outstanding fiscal management.

The 4-star designation is Charity Navigator’s highest honor, and indicates Family Centers adheres to sector best practices and executes its mission in a financially efficient way. Only 17% of organizations evaluated earn three or more consecutive 4-star ratings.

“The nonprofit sector is advancing and expanding,” said Michael Thatcher, Charity Navigator’s President & CEO. “As our organizations evolve, so do the desires and interests of our supporters. Astute donors are yearning for greater accountability, transparency, and for concrete results. This exceptional designation from Charity Navigator sets Family Centers apart from its peers and demonstrates to the public its trustworthiness.”

Forbes, Business Week, and Kiplinger’s Financial Magazine, among others, have profiled and celebrated Charity Navigator’s unique method of applying data-driven analysis to the charitable sector. Charity Navigator evaluates ten times more charities than its nearest competitor and currently attract more visitors to its website than all other charity rating groups combined. Its data shows that users of Charity Navigator’s site donated more than they planned to before viewing its findings. Last year, Charity Navigator influenced approximately $10 billion in charitable gifts.

Family Centers is a private, nonprofit organization offering education and human services to children, adults and families in Fairfield County. More than 200 professionals and 2,500 trained volunteers work together to provide a wide range of responsive, innovative programs. A United Way, Community Fund of Darien and New Canaan Community Foundation partner agency, Family Centers is a member of the Connecticut Council of Family Service Agencies and the Alliance for Children and Families and is accredited by the Council on Accreditation (COA) and the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC). The agency is licensed by the State of Connecticut Departments of Public Health and Children and Families. For more information, visit familycenters.org or www.facebook.com/familycentersinc.