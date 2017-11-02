Whitby School appoints new head of school

Jason Anklowitz, who has more than 15 years of teaching and educational leadership experience, most recently as the associate head of an independent school in Santa Monica, Calif., has been appointed the next head of school at Whitby School in Greenwich, starting July 1.

“Jason’s dedication to and expertise with both school leadership and student learning are qualities that the (Whitby) Board of Trustees felt were essential in our next head of school,” said Patricia Franklin, chair of the board, which announced the appointment on Oct. 31. “We are confident that Whitby will continue to thrive under his leadership for many years to come. We look forward to welcoming Jason, his wife Kate, and their son Charles to Whitby this summer.”

Before his associate head post at Carlthorp School, a K-6 school in Santa Monica, Anklowitz spent five years as head of school for the International School of Trieste, a private school in Villa Opicina, Italy, and previously held teaching positions in schools throughout Madrid, Washington, D.C., and Boston. He has an MBA from UCLA Anderson School of Management, a master’s degree in education from Harvard University, and a bachelor of arts with a focus in history from George Washington University.

“It is both exhilarating and an incredible honor to join a school community dedicated to intellectual curiosity, integrity and inclusion,” Anklowitz said. “As career educators, my wife Kate and I also feel tremendously fortunate for the opportunity to provide our son Charles the experience to learn and to grow in an environment as robust as the one Whitby fosters with a uniquely innovative blend of the Montessori approach and the International Baccalaureate program. Throughout our family’s recent visit to campus, Kate and I were welcomed with the type of warmth that made us feel exactly at home and we look forward to being part of the school’s next 60 years.”

According to the announcement from the Whitby board, the selection of Anklowitz came about after “a comprehensive international search in which Jason clearly distinguished himself from an extensive pool of highly qualified and impressive candidates.”

Whitby’s Head of School Search Committee worked throughout the spring and summer alongside Bob Fricker of Carney, Sandoe & Associates to conduct the search. From the pool of candidates, the committee unanimously agreed on three finalists, each of whom had a two-day campus visit with the Whitby community. Whitby sought out an educational leader who has an entrepreneurial mindset, is an inspirational leader, will embrace Whitby’s mission and student-centered program, and is committed to a long-term role at the school.

“We are thrilled to have found these qualities in Jason Anklowitz, whose leadership, commitment, integrity, and passion for lifelong learning are evident in his own career path,” said Bernadette Rohrbasser, chair of committee.

Whitby School, an independent, co-educational day school for students 18 months through grade 8, is on Lake Avenue in Greenwich. It serves students throughout Fairfield and Westchester County.