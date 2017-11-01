Reusable bags are environmental friendly

To the Editor:

As a concerned resident, I believe that the citizens of Greenwich should bring their own reusable grocery bags to supermarkets because the making of plastic bags wastes materials. When the plastic bags reach the seas and oceans, they can kill off marine animals, and reusable bags are environmentally friendly.

First of all, it is a waste of materials to manufacture plastic bags for grocery stores. 100 billion plastic bags are made each year, and then thrown away into landfills. On top of everything, 91% of plastic items are thrown away, wasting all the materials used to make them. The making of all this plastic takes 12 million barrels of oil every year. The oil adds to pollution, and so do the bags.

In addition, plastic bags hurt animals that live in the world’s seas and oceans. Every square mile of the ocean has approximately 46,000 pieces of floating plastic, which can get mistaken for food by some marine animals passing by. Other wildlife can get tangled up in the loose plastic and drown. The plastic in our oceans is contributing to the number of animals going extinct, and with all of the extinct animals the food chain could crumble.

Finally, reusable bags are environmentally friendly. This is important because the manufacturing of reusable bags does not hurt the environment, and they are manufactured responsibly. But, one must keep in mind the type of bag that they are using. According to the UK Environment Agency, “Polyethylene bags need to be used four times,” and that isn’t a lot.

As you can see, everybody should bring their own reusable bags to grocery stores because plastic bags harm animals and contribute to pollution. Whereas reusable bags are manufactured responsibly and are environment friendly. I hope to see you with reusable bags soon!

Thank you for taking the time to consider my suggestion, and I hope you agree with me.

Kyra Dybas