Organic Foods: A Simple Solution

To the Editor:

As a shopper who frequents stores in Greenwich, I know that families and stores should buy more organic foods. Because stores continue to provide non-organic foods for customers, people are being forced to buy these products. If stores stock a variety of organic foods, people will start buying them. Encouraging people to buy these foods will make Greenwich a better place.

First of all, organic foods will increase the safety for the environment in Greenwich. Each year, millions of animals are affected by pollution, and we need to save the animals that live around town. Animals are also being tested on to see if the chemicals are suitable for humans. If more people buy organic foods, farmers will see that they are beginning to lose profit on the non-organic foods. They will start growing more organic foods which will save Greenwich.

Secondly, if more people are buying organic foods, it will decrease the risks in health. These foods are GMO free which means that they contain much less chemicals. Also, organic food is normally fresher, since they don’t add preservatives to make it last longer. This is yet another benefit that organic foods will provide for the rest of your life.

Lastly, by eating healthier foods you could save your children. Children are the most affected by non-organic foods and have a higher risk of getting a severe illness. Children fed an organic diet have much lower levels of metabolites, or chemicals, in their bodies. If you want to see your family outside having fun, going to school, or working, instead of in bed sick and coughing all day, then an organic based diet is right for you.

In conclusion, a simple thing like buying a different kind of food can make a big difference in our town, from healthier citizens, to an eco-friendly community. There isn’t any reason for families to not buy the better choice when they are shopping. This is such a simple solution to so many problems, and even just one switch can make a difference in our community.

Thank you for listening to what I have to say, and I hope that you agree with me.

Katy Wouters