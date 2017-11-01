King School selects new head of school

Dr. Karen Eshoo, who, for six years, has led the administration at Vistamar School, a private high school in Los Angeles, has been named the next head of school at the King School in Stamford, starting July 1.

“Karen brings a notable depth and breadth of experience to the head of school position, including a career providing educational thought leadership, developing innovative curricula, and leading mission-based strategic planning,” said Tom Conheeney, president of the King School Board of Trustees, which made the announcement of her appointment on Oct. 19. “We are very fortunate to have a person with both Karen’s credentials and personal warmth to lead King into the future, and we look forward to welcoming her to campus in July.”

Dr. Eshoo has had an additional 20 years of experience in teaching and leadership, having served as assistant head of school at Lick-Wilmerding High School, and as principal of grades 1-8 at Sacred Heart Schools, both in California. She has two master’s degrees from Stanford University, in education and history, and a doctorate in education from the University of California, Berkeley.

“I am honored and humbled to be chosen as the new head for King School,” said Dr. Eshoo. “I know that King’s student-centered learning philosophy, its expert teachers and its culture of respect, civility, and service make King an exceptional school that will prepare students to thrive in a rapidly changing world.”

Dr. Eshoo became one of three finalist candidates selected after what the board described as “an extensive, global search” that began in May by a search committee, supported by the consulting firm RG175. Besides Conheeney, committee members included Ed Cesare and Lynn King, co-chairs; Mi-Sun Freeman, Rob Holtz, Sue Mirza and Linda Petrone, trustees; and faculty and administrators Patrick O’Neil, Marnie Sadlowsky, Helen Santoro and Rob Waller.

Head of School Tom Main will continue to lead the school through next June when he will take on a new role as head of school for Ridgefield Academy. King is a pre-kindergarten-grade 12 co-ed independent day school, with students from 30 towns. For more information, visit kingschoolct.org.