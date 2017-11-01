SilverSource executive director thanks supporters

To the Editor:

I want to extend my heartfelt appreciation to everyone who supported and attended our Innovation and Technology summit at the 3rd annual SilverSource Autumn Breakfast. On October 17, this engaging event explored technological innovations that will help us all live better as we age. Attended by over 225 investors, entrepreneurs, and business and community leaders, the event raised critical funds for older adults in need of financial assistance and community support in our area.

As noted by Crispin Baynes, of Aging 2.0 in his keynote address, there is no place in our society for ageism. We applaud the volunteers and visionaries who came together to explore the implications and growth opportunities of developing services to improve lives while assisting people in need today. We also wish to congratulate the 2017 SilverSource Award winners: Roni Lang of Greenwich Hospital- Yale New Haven Health, Patricia Knebel of the Southwestern Connecticut Agency on Aging, Jim Lisher of New Canaan, and ElderHouse of Norwalk.

On behalf of the SilverSource Board of Trustees and staff members, we thank those who helped make this year’s Autumn Breakfast a success: First County Bank, KAF, Yale New Haven Health/Greenwich Hospital, Mezzapelle and Associates, Plaza Realty, Purdue Pharma, and media sponsors Fairfield County Business Journal, Westchester County Business Journal and Stamford Magazine/Moffly Media.

To learn more about SilverSource, visit SilverSource.org.

Kathleen Bordelon, executive director

SilverSource