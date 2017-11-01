Greenwich Post

Film screening: A Plastic Ocean

on November 1, 2017

The documentary film, A Plastic Ocean will be shown on Sunday, Nov. 5, at 2 p.m., at the Innis Arden Cottage, Greenwich Point. The event is being sponsored by the Bruce Museum and the Friends of Greenwich Point.

The film takes viewers on a four-year global odyssey with researchers who document the latest science, proving how plastics, once they enter the oceans, break up into small particulates that attract toxins like a magnet. These toxins enter the food chain, where they are eventually stored in seafood’s fatty tissues and ultimately consumed by us.

Doors open at 1:30 p.m. with remarks by the film’s sponsor, Go Pure, maker of a portable water purifier, and the local organization, Bring Your Own, which is working to reduce use of plastic bags.

