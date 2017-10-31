Visitors to camp for Syrian refugees to share stories

Four Connecticut travelers’ presentations of the sights and stories from inside a Lebanese resettlement camp for Syrian refugees will be featured at the Women of Vision Fairfield County’s annual trip report on Sunday, Nov. 12, at the Belle Haven Club in Greenwich from 5 to 7 p.m.

Karen Daugherty, Janine Kennedy, both of Greenwich, Susan Garofoli of Darien and Hilary Heijmen of New Canaan are Women of Vision Fairfield County (WoVFC) board members who traveled earlier this year to three of the largest refugee settlements in Lebanon serving displaced families who have been forced to flee war torn Syria. They experienced something that few Americans will ever see and their stories and photos are described as riveting.

In addition to their trip report, they will be joined by Steve Haas, senior engagement leader at World Vision, who will illuminate the political, cultural and religious forces that have fueled the war in Syria and created a refugee emergency in Syria’s neighboring countries, Lebanon, Iraq, Jordan and Turkey. There are nearly 4.8 million men, women and children currently living as refugees, and 6.5 million displaced within Syria. Haas will provide an update of the humanitarian crisis.

There is no charge for this event, although reservations are requested. A light buffet of traditional Lebanese Meze will be served along with a cash bar. To RSVP, contact WoVFC at [email protected].

For more information on the work of World Vision, visit worldvision.org.

Women of Vision is a volunteer ministry of World Vision. The Fairfield County chapter members volunteer monthly at a local partner, Inspirica, in Stamford and in Title 1 schools in Fairfield County, and have traveled to vet their World Vision projects in India, Sierra Leone, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Ecuador, Cambodia, The Dominican Republic, Lebanon and in West Virginia. Since 2001, WoVFC has raised more than $2 million, sponsored over 1,500 children living in poverty and transformed the lives of countless families in the process.

For more details, visit wovfairfieldcounty.org or worldvisionphilanthropy.org/wov.