Child Guidance Center announces new board chairman

The Child Guidance Center of Southern Connecticut, a nonprofit mental health agency serving children and adolescents in Stamford, Greenwich, Darien and New Canaan, has announced their 2017-2018 Board of Directors.

Rich Ostuw, a resident of Stamford and a CGC board member since 2009, has been named the new board chairman. “I’ve seen the great work CGC has done supporting children and their families with mental health issues. The need in the community is great and we are committed to providing high quality early intervention and mental health treatment services. As Board Chair, I hope to participate in the enhancement of CGC’s impact on the kids and families who come to us for help.” Ostuw is a graduate of Rutgers with a B.A. in mathematics and Northeastern University with a master’s in actuarial science. He retired from Towers Perrin where he served as chief actuary.

Board officers are:

Laura Beck, Esq., of Westport

Jim Colica, of Greenwich

Tim Collier, of Riverside, treasurer

Margaret (Meg) Deluca, Esq., of Darien, secretary

Jay Sandak, Esq., of Stamford, immediate past president

Standing board members include:

Jamie Boris, of New Canaan

Charlesanna Ecker, of Stamford

Ginny Ertl, of Stamford

Anne Fountain, of Old Greenwich

Jill Gordon, New Canaan

Stephen Gramps, of Darien

Stephanie Johnson, of New Canaan

Judy Nemec, MD, of Old Greenwich

Jeff Nickell, of Fairfield

Margaret O’Neal, Esq., of Norwalk

Edward Rosenthal, of Weston

Sharad Samy, Esq., of Darien

Toddy Turrentine, of New Canaan

Jennifer VanBelle, of Stamford

For more information about the Child Guidance Center of Southern Connecticut, call 203-324-6127 or visit childguidancect.org. CGC is on social media at www.facebook.com/childguidancect and www.twitter.com/cgcCT. To volunteer with CGC’s Youth, Empowerment, and Success Mentoring program, visit childguidancect.org/get-involved/volunteer/.