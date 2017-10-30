Football: Ludlowe falls to Greenwich in home tilt

The Greenwich High football team defeated Fairfield Ludlowe, 42-20, on Friday night at Taft Field in Fairfield.
The Cardinals improve to 6-0. The Falcons fall to 0-6.
After Ludlowe fumbled on their opening drive at their own 22-yard line, Greenwich needed only one play to get on the board. Gavin Muir connected with Jael Negron for the 22-yard touchdown to give the Cardinals a lead with 11:34 left in the first quarter.
Muir connected with Negron again with 6:48 left, this time from four yards out, to put Greenwich ahead 14-0.
“We wanted to set the tone early and come out with a bang,” said Greenwich head coach John Marinelli. “Coming out strong has been a focal point for us in practice.”
With 3:52 left in the quarter, Tysen Comizio caught a slant pass from Muir and took it 60 yards for the score to extend the Cardinals lead to 21-0.
Ludlowe fumbled on the ensuing kickoff and the Cardinals recovered at the Falcons 30-yard line with 3:42 left in the quarter.
Muir added his fourth touchdown pass of the quarter with 3:02 left, as he found Lance Large for the 8-yard touchdown to put Greenwich up 28-0.
“They (Greenwich) are a tremendous team. They can score from anywhere on the field. They are fast, they’re tough, and they’re big. They really don’t have any weaknesses,” said Ludlowe head coach Mitch Ross.
The Cardinals got creative to go up 35-0.
Muir threw a lateral pass to wide receiver Henry Saleeby, who threw downfield to Negron for the 52-yard score with 11:13 left in the half.
“We knew what we were doing. We capitalized on our opportunities and just did what we have to do,” said Negron.
Greenwich continued the scoring in the second half.
Matt Circelli found Elias Gianopoulos for the 52-yard score to put the Cardinals ahead 42-0 with 6:01 left in the third.
The Falcons got on the board when Aidan Wycoff returned the ensuing kickoff 95 yards to cut the Greenwich lead to 42-6 with 5:35 remaining in the period.
Ludlowe scored again with 9:19 to play in the game when Josh Evans found Wycoff for the 19-yard touchdown.
Evans connected with Ethan Beri for the two-point conversion to make the score 42-14 in favor of Greenwich.
Wycoff caught two passes, one for 15 yards and the second for a 19-yard TD with 9:32 left.
The scoring was capped when Ludlowe’s Colin Wilson found Conor Ginley for the 14-yard touchdown with 48 seconds left to cut the deficit to 42-20.
Wilson set up the touchdown pass with runs of nine and 33 yards on the drive.
“They never give up. We put together a few drives and looked like a real football team we executed the offense,” said Ross of the second half effort.
Muir was 9-11 for 173 yards and the four touchdown passes.
Cicareli also completed nine passes, going 9-16 for 137 yards with one touchdown and one interception.
For Ludlowe, Evans was 15-28 for 132 yards and one touchdown while Wilson was 6-9 for 42 yards and a touchdown.
Greenwich hosts Ridgefield on Nov. 4 at 4 p.m. at Cardinal Stadium.
“We can’t sleepwalk through anybody. Teams that we play are going to have their backs against the wall so we have to be ready to match the intensity level and just play our game,” said Marinelli.
The Falcons travel to Danbury to take on the Hatters on Nov. 3 at 7 p.m.
“Every week we get better. We have to play like we played in the second half,” said Ross. “The kids are ready to take the next step and now they have to show on Friday night that they can do that.”