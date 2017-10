Greenwich Reform Synagogue hosts Religious School Open House on Sunday, Nov. 5, from 10:30-11:30 a.m., 92 Orchard Street, Cos Cob.

Tour the synagogue, meet the teachers, learn about the programs and enjoy a songfest.

For more information, call Education Director, Eliana Hall at 203-629-0018.

Greenwich Reform is a member of the Union of Reform Judaism and the only URJ affiliated synagogue in Greenwich.