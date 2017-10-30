Nov. 8 is Kids In Crisis Day at Caren’s Cos Cobber

Kids In Crisis announces that Wednesday, Nov. 8 has been designated as Kids In Crisis Day at Caren’s Cos Cobber.

Caren’s Cos Cobber, a favorite gathering spot in Cos Cob, will have special hours for the day and donate 50% of all sales to Kids In Crisis. The restaurant will open at 8 a.m. for breakfast and close at 10 p.m. after serving lunch and dinner.

Award-winning musician, Griffin Anthony, will be playing his blues-inspired melodies from 7-9 p.m. with one of his band mates.

Shari Shapiro, executive director of Kids in Crisis, said, “We are so grateful for Caren’s incredible generosity. She is a wonderful neighbor and continues to expand upon her tradition of helping us to pursue our mission to ensure the wellbeing of children.”

Caren Vizzo, owner of Caren’s Cos Cobber, said, “I am always thrilled to support Kids In Crisis. Kids In Crisis’ work with children and their families is absolutely critical to our community and beyond.”

For more information about Kids In Crisis, visit kidsincrisis.org/.