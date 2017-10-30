Greenwich Tree Conservancy holds tree contest awards reception

Greenwich Tree Conservancy will hold an awards reception for finalists in its 2017 Awesome Tree Contest on Sunday, Nov. 5, from 3-4:30 p.m. at the Bruce Museum.

Light refreshments will be served and there will be paintings and photos of the trees of Greenwich, as well as poems and stories of trees, to be seen and heard.

There were five categories in the contest with more than 100 entries received for which there will be first, second, and third prizes awarded and also honorable mentions.

Preceding the ceremony there will be a guided Tree Walk with the Town Tree Warden, Bruce Spaman, at 1:30 p.m., which will be a leisurely stroll in the museum area.

The event is free and open to the public.