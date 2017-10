The Board of Selectmen Board of Education Section 66/67 Charter Revision Committee will hold a Public Forum to hear comments on a proposal to change Section 66 and/or 67 of the Town Charter to require a voter referendum on any proposal to change the existence, mode of selection, composition, rights, powers, privileges or duties of the Board of Education.

The meeting will be held at Central Middle School on Nov. 14, at 7 p.m.

For more information visit http://www.greenwichct.org/ government/boards/board_of_ selectmen/board-of-education- section-66-67-charter- revision-committee/.