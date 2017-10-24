Greenwich Post

Greenwich student wins CT State Optimist Championship

By Greenwich Post on October 24, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, People, Schools · 0 Comments

Helena Borcherding received the perpetual 1st place CT State Optimist Champion — Faulkner Island Trophy.

Helena Borcherding received the perpetual 1st place CT State Optimist Champion — Faulkner Island Trophy.

The Connecticut State Optimist Sailing Championships, hosted by Niantic Bay Yacht Club took place on Sunday, Oct. 15.

Helena Borcherding, age 9, won 1st place for the Connecticut State Sailing Championship — White Fleet (10 and under age category) and she won 11th place overall competing against 55 sailors ages 15 years and under.

Helena sails year round for LISOT (Long Island Sailing Optimist Team) and for Belle Haven Club during the summer. She is a 4th grade student at Greenwich Academy.

Regatta results link: https://www.regattatech.com/scoring/action/showResultsRoster?clubCode=ECSA&eventCode=CTStateOptiChamp17&divisionName=Opti

Tags: , , , , ,

Previous Post Greenwich Land Trust holds Lantern Stroll Next Post Public forum set for Nov. 14
About author

Greenwich Post


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Greenwich Post

© Hersam Acorn. All rights reserved. The Greenwich Post, 10 Corbin Drive, Floor 3, Darien, CT 06820

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress