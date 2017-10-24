The Connecticut State Optimist Sailing Championships, hosted by Niantic Bay Yacht Club took place on Sunday, Oct. 15.

Helena Borcherding, age 9, won 1st place for the Connecticut State Sailing Championship — White Fleet (10 and under age category) and she won 11th place overall competing against 55 sailors ages 15 years and under.

Helena sails year round for LISOT (Long Island Sailing Optimist Team) and for Belle Haven Club during the summer. She is a 4th grade student at Greenwich Academy.

Regatta results link: https://www.regattatech.com/scoring/action/showResultsRoster?clubCode=ECSA&eventCode=CTStateOptiChamp17&divisionName=Opti