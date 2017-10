The Greenwich Land Trust will hold a Lantern Stroll on Friday, Oct. 27, from 7-9 p.m. Take a guided, family-friendly stroll through the lantern lit trail at the Louise Mueller Preserve, followed by some seasonal treats.

Please wear appropriate footwear for a woodland walk; costumes are encouraged.

Louise Mueller Preserve is located at 370 Round Hill Road, Greenwich.

Cost: $20 per family.

Advance registration is required. Sign up at https://gltrust.org/event/lantern-stroll/