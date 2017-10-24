Greenwich Post

Nocturnal Animals: Living the Nightlife

By Greenwich Post on October 24, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Entertainment, News · 0 Comments

The Friends of Greenwich Point is sponsoring a free family event Nocturnal Animals: Living the Nightlife on Sunday, Oct. 29, from 1-2:30 p.m., at Innis Arden Cottage, Greenwich Point. Live animal presentations at 1:15 and 2 p.m.

Discover the world of nature at night. Meet some local nocturnal animals, as well as some from around the world. Explore how animals use their senses to survive under the cover of darkness. Through live animals, mounts, artifacts, and activities, visitors will investigate how animals like chinchillas, opossums, and sugar gliders find their food at night, and see how some animals can be selectively nocturnal due to weather.

For more information about this event, email the Friends of Greenwich Point Education Committee at [email protected]

Willow, the barred owl. —Photo by Stamford Museum and Nature

 

