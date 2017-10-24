RTM candidate forums for District 5 and 12

The Riverside Association is sponsoring RTM Candidate Forums for District 5 and District 12 on Monday, Oct. 30, from 7:30-9 p.m.
Both forums will follow a meet and greet format with brief introductions of the candidates at 7:30. The format maximizes the time voters will have to engage candidates individually.
In District 5, where 30 candidates are running for 18 seats, the forum will be held in the Riverside School gym.
In District 12, where 20 candidates are running for 21 seats, the forum will be held in the North Mianus School Media Center.
For more information, visit riversideassociation.org.
Questions: [email protected]