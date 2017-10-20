Democratic Forum at Town Hall Oct. 30

Sandy Litvack, Democratic candidate for First Selectman, announced today that he and his team of Democratic candidates will hold a town hall forum to discuss their plans to tackle the serious issues facing the Town of Greenwich, and to address voters’ concerns and questions. The Democratic Town Hall will take place on Monday, Oct. 30, at 8 p.m., at Greenwich Town Hall in the Town Hall Meeting Room.
The announcement came after First Selectman Peter Tesei refused to participate in any public debates beyond the one sponsored by the Greenwich League of Women Voters earlier this week. That debate offered just ninety minutes for all four candidates running for both First Selectman and Selectman to address the many issues of concern to Greenwich voters. Tesei has been offered eight separate dates for additional debates, but has turned them all down.
In announcing the Democratic Candidates’ Town Hall, Litvack stated:
“It is clear Mr. Tesei does not want to engage in an open, public forum to discuss how each of us will address issues confronting the Town. Voters deserve better. Greenwich residents want to hear from all the candidates regarding their views and plans, as well as their visions for the future of Greenwich. Elections are about choices, but voters can’t make good decisions if candidates hide from the public.”
After hearing dissatisfaction from voters about being given just one opportunity to see both First Selectman candidates in a side-by-side debate, the Litvack campaign decided to take the matter directly to the voters. At the Town Hall, Litvack and his Democratic team will take questions from voters and spell out their approach to the important issues facing Greenwich. They want voters to learn the facts and their positions, so that they can cast an informed ballot on Nov. 7.
For those who aren’t able to attend the Town Hall in person, they may view it live online. Just email [email protected] to sign up. It will be rebroadcasted again on Nov. 3, at 11:30 a.m.
Sandy Litvack is the Democratic Candidate for First Selectman. The General Election will be held on Tuesday, Nov.7.