GHS class of 2007 holds 10th reunion

Greenwich High School class of 2007 with be celebrating its 10th reunion on Friday, Nov. 24, from 7-11 p.m., at the Bruce Museum.

Tickets are $40 before Nov. 1 and $50 afterwards. Wine, beer, appetizers, and dessert are included. Guests ages 21 and up are welcome to buy tickets.

For more information, contact [email protected] or 203-561-4202. Google “GHS 2007- Tenth Reunion Bruce Museum”. Please help spread the word.

Tickets: eventbrite.com/e/ghs-class-of-2007-10th-reunion-tickets-35652581832

Facebook Event: facebook.com/events/740208859504751/

