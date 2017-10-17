Bruce Museum holds ninth annual Icon Awards

The Bruce Museum’s ninth annual Icon Awards in the Arts benefit dinner will be held on Thursday, Oct. 19, from 5:30-9:30 p.m.

The Bruce Museum will recognize the contributions of nine distinguished figures in the art world at the ceremony. The honorees include accomplished individuals whose dedication to the arts enriches the cultural life of Greenwich and our greater community.

The Bruce Museum’s century-long history of excellence in presentation of art and culture in Greenwich, home to many of the country’s leading collectors and most generous patrons of the arts, positions it as uniquely suited to honor these outstanding individuals.

Known as one of the favorite Museum events of the year, for the first time the Icon Awards will take place in the fall. Co-chaired by Pam and Bob Goergen, the event will be held in Greenwich in honor of the following individuals in six categories:

Artists: Doug Starn and Mike Starn

Patrons of the Arts: Cricket and Jim Lockhart

Museum Professional: Ann Temkin

Art Collectors: Lynne and Richard Pasculano

Leader of the Art Trade: John A. Hays

Art Historian: Paul Hayes Tucker

Doug and Mike Starn are American artists with a truly shared vision. Identical twins born in 1961, the brothers first found acclaim working conceptually with photographs before expanding into category-defying works that combine photography, sculpture, and architecture.

Cricket and Jim Lockhart are passionate supporters of the Bruce Museum and many other organizations in Greenwich; Jim has just ended his tenure as Bruce Museum Trustee in the Class of 2017.

Art collectors Lynne and Richard Pasculano specialize in late-nineteenth to mid-twentieth-century American art, including Bellows and Homer, and in recent years have begun to acquire sculpture to site in the landscape of their home.

John A. Hays, Deputy Chairman of Christie’s America, is considered the premier auctioneer of American Art, organizing many record-breaking sales.

Art historian Paul Hayes Tucker specializes in nineteenth- and twentieth-century art and is regarded as the world’s leading authority on Claude Monet.

As Chief Curator of Painting and Sculpture at the Museum of Modern Art, Ann Temkin leads an acquisitions program that is strengthening MoMA’s holding of landmark works by Modern artists, especially work by women, artists of African descent, and artists at work today.

The public is invited to attend a cocktail reception at 5:30, the Icon Awards Ceremony at 6:30, followed by dinner at 7:30 p.m. For a direct link to ticket information, visit brucemuseum.org/site/events.

The Icon Awards in the Arts is sponsored by Athena Art Finance, Horseneck Wines, and Withers Bergman. Proceeds benefit the Bruce Museum’s exhibitions and educational programs. For more information, contact Lindsay Saltz at [email protected] or 203-413-6761.