The Junior League of Greenwich (JLG), located at the corner of Putnam Avenue and Park Place in Greenwich will be open from 5-8:30 p.m. on Oct. 31 for trick-or-treaters of all ages.

Whether you are a kid, parent, or pet there will be a treat for you.

For more information, contact the Junior League of Greenwich [email protected] and visit jlgreenwich.org.