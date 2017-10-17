Greenwich Post

Greenwich Land Trust holds Autumn Wildflower Walk

By Greenwich Post on October 17, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Entertainment, News · 0 Comments

The Greenwich Land Trust invites the public to visit the Louise Mueller Preserve, 370 Round Hill Road to participate in a fall stroll, experience the seasonal landscape and take an autumn wildflower tour Thursday, Oct. 19, from 3:30-5 p.m.

Though we most often associate flowers with spring and summer, seasons with longer periods of daylight and warm temperatures, flowers belong to every season. Join Steve Conaway, PhD for a tour of the diverse fall wildflowers in the Kitty Starr Native Plant Garden, Pollinator Garden, and Louise Mueller Preserve meadow. Learn about seed collecting and the basics of wildflower propagation.

The event is free, but advance registration is required.

RSVP to [email protected].

Steve Conaway, PhD, Greenwich Land Trust Conservation and Outreach Director, gives a tour of the diverse fall wildflowers in the Kitty Starr Native Plant Garden, Pollinator Garden, and Louise Mueller Preservation meadow.

