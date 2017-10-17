Dance for Champs to benefit Greenwich United Way

Greenwich Dance Studio and Arthur Murray Grand Ballroom of Greenwich is sponsoring a fundraiser for the Greenwich United Way on Sunday, Oct. 22, from 4-5:30, at Greenwich Academy. The event will include performances by both dance schools. A reception to follow will be provided by Garden Catering.

Greenwich Dance Studio students ranging in age from 7-18-years-old will perform old favorites as well as new pieces created especially for the event. Professional dancers, Chase Maxwell and Bailey Reese, who are instructors at Greenwich Dance Studio, also will perform solos. Kate Truesdell, owner of Greenwich Dance Studio and Christine Georgopulo, owner of the Arthur Murray Grande Ballroom of Greenwich are donating ticket proceeds to Greenwich United Way. “We are thrilled to support such a worthy, local cause, and are grateful to have the opportunity to teach our students that they can contribute to such important community programs, even at their very young age,” said Truesdell.

Through its Reading Champions program, the Greenwich United Way has been working with Greenwich Public Schools to build fluency skills among youth in Greenwich since 2008. “This event is a celebration of the arts,” said Greenwich United Way CEO, David Rabin. He continued, “We are working hard to develop the curriculum for our new Champions programs and we are so grateful to have support from the community in such an interesting, new and exciting way. Kate and Christine have put together a wonderful event and it will be a great way for the community to enjoy various styles of dance.”

General admission tickets are $50 and priority seating is $85. A reception will follow the performance. To purchase tickets or make a donation visit greenwichunitedway.org. For sponsorship opportunities contact Greenwich United Way Director or Development, Jeremy Nappi, 203-869-2221 or [email protected]