GEC hosts smartphone photography tricks

By Greenwich Post on October 17, 2017

Tips and Tricks to make the most of your smartphone camera will be held on Thursday, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m., at the Greenwich Education Center, 130 Bible Street.

For more information, visit gecgreenwich.org.

