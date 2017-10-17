GEC hosts smartphone photography tricks

Tips and Tricks to make the most of your smartphone camera will be held on Thursday, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m., at the Greenwich Education Center, 130 Bible Street.
For more information, visit gecgreenwich.org.
