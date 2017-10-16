Greenwich family wins award in Fresh Air Fund’s photo contest

Greenwich residents, the Bostock’s, participated in The Fresh Air Fund’s Friendly Towns Program this past summer and were among the winners of the 2017 Photo Contest.

All winners were selected from hundreds of photos submitted by volunteer host families along the East Coast and Southern Canada. The photos capture the memorable experiences volunteer host families shared with Fresh Air children this past summer.

Categories include Backyard Fun, Friendship, New Experiences, Exploring Nature, Swimming, The Beach and Ice Cream.

The Bostock’s photo was selected as the winner in the Farm category, and features Fresh Air child, Michael, 9, playing with the chickens in their backyard in the Southwest Coast area.

The Fresh Air Fund, an independent, not-for-profit agency, has provided free summer experiences to more than 1.8 million New York City children from low-income communities since 1877. To learn more about hosting a Fresh Air child next summer, contact your local volunteer Nicole Heath at 203-829-8196 or visit The Fresh Air Fund at www.freshair.org.