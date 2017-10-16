Greenwich Post

Girl Scouts hold Election Day cookie booth sales

By HAN Network on October 16, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, Regional · 0 Comments

Girl Scouts of Connecticut will be hosting statewide cookie booths at a variety of locations starting on Saturday, Nov. 4 to Sunday, Nov. 12.

For those who don’t want to eat Girl Scout cookies, but still want to support the organization, there will be Girl Scouts of Connecticut’s Gift of Caring program, Cookies for Heroes where participants may purchase cookies to be sent to U.S. military women and men overseas and at home.

Election Day Booth Sale locations will be added later this month at gsofct.org.

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Apples — The jewels of autumn Next Post Greenwich family wins award in Fresh Air Fund’s photo contest
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Greenwich Post

© Hersam Acorn. All rights reserved. The Greenwich Post, 10 Corbin Drive, Floor 3, Darien, CT 06820

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress