New Yorker editor hosts screening of HBO autism documentary

David Remnick, editor of The New Yorker magazine hosts a screening of the HBO autism documentary film How To Dance in Ohio Tuesday, Oct. 17, at The Performing Arts Center, Greenwich Country Day School, 401 Old Church Road, Greenwich. The event kicks off with refreshments at 6:15, film screening at 7, and panel discussion at 8:30 p.m.

Remnick will answer questions and discuss available options for autistic children, along with a panel of autism experts who include Alexandra Shiva, the film’s producer and director; Christine Lai, autism expert; Liane Carter, writer, journalist and autism advocate; and Jerry Philip, vice president of program development — NEXT for AUTISM.

Remnick and his wife Esther Fein are the parents of an 18-year-old daughter diagnosed with autism and are board members of NEXT for AUTISM.



The evening is free and open to the public and sponsored by NEXT for AUTISM, a nonprofit organization that strategically designs, develops and supports programs to improve the lives of people living with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), nextforautism.org/mission.

To view the HBO How To Dance in Ohio trailer link click here.

According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), one in 100 children in the U.S. are affected by Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and new diagnoses are on the rise.

According to Ilene Lainer, co-founder and president of NEXT for AUTISM, more than half a million teens with ASD are expected to transition into adulthood over the next decade. “The Cliff” is what autism experts define as the life-changing moment when young adults become 21, age out of the system and are no longer eligible for school and other programs for autistic children.