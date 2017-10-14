Greenwich Cardinals soar over New Canaan football, 36-21

It had been awhile since the Greenwich football team had managed to defeat the New Canaan Rams, so Cardinals’ head coach John Marinelli decided to use a blast from the past to help jump-start his team.

“We had the 2006 and 2007 team in the locker room and they fired them up, so I didn’t really have much of a pregame speech,” he said. “Those guys did the work and the kids came out and they were fired up.”

Early dominance led to a 22-0 lead for Greenwich and its defense then held off the Rams’ comeback attempts for a 36-21 victory over New Canaan Saturday at Cardinal Stadium.

New Canaan, which had played solid football in its last three games, made too many mistakes in this one, including 106 yards on 16 penalties, two of which erased a pick six and a long touchdown play.

“He did a great coaching job and those kids outhit us, they outplayed us, they did a tremendous job today,” New Canaan head coach Lou Marinelli said. “Quite honestly, I’m embarrassed of the way we played. Something’s got to change. There’s something wrong, something we’re not doing right. I just don’t understand how we can get so far behind so early. We’re not ready to play. We’ve got to examine what the heck we’re doing.”

The result ended New Canaan’s six-game winning streak against Greenwich, which last beat the Rams in 2006, and handed the Rams (3-2) their second loss of the season. It was also the first time in three years with Greenwich, that John Marinelli has beaten New Canaan, which is coached by his father.

Greenwich (4-0) remained unbeaten and moved up to No. 3 in the CIAC Class LL rankings, trailing Darien (5-0) and West Haven (6-0).

New Canaan quarterback Drew Pyne was under pressure from the Greenwich defense for much of the game, but still managed to throw for 280 yards and run for a touchdown.

“We’ve got to get him more comfortable with what we’re doing,” Lou Marinelli said. “He has a tendency to hold onto the ball a little bit too long. He’s a great player and as you can see, when you’re down, he brings you right back. We need to examine the things we’re doing with him and emphasize the things he does well.”

Running back Owen Shin had a big day with 184 yards from scrimmage, running for 123 and a touchdown on 21 carries and catching three passes for 61 yards

Quintin O’Connell had eight receptions for 88 yards, and Patrick Metzger had three catches for 65 yards.

For Greenwich, QB Gavin Muir had 170 yards passing and threw touchdown passes of 21, 22 and 38 yards. He also rushed eight times for 92 yards, including a 72-yard touchdown to ice the game in the fourth quarter.

Jael Negron had two catches for 51 yards and two touchdowns; Henry Saleebey had five catches for 62 yards and one touchdown; and Tysen Comizio rushed 16 times for 70 yards and a touchdown.

“We have things to work on, for sure, but the sidelines was composed and the kids on the field knew what was going on, they knew the situations, and that hasn’t been the case (in the past),” John Marinelli said. “Last year, we had second-half collapses and this year, they’ve learned from in. Now, when they’re in a game we would have lost in the past, everyone’s picking each other up. I thought this was a great team win for us.”

After a three-and-out series on its first possession, Greenwich scored the next three times it had the ball. Negron caught a 21-yard TD pass from Muir and Comizio scored on a two-yard in the first quarter, and Muir connected with Saleeby on 22-yard TD pass, with the Cards converting a pass for two more points and a 22-0 lead in the second frame.

New Canaan didn’t pick up a first down until O’Connell ran for four yards on a fourth-and-one with 8:52 remaining in the second quarter. The Rams’ offense then clicked for four more first downs and got on the board with a one-yard run by Shin to make it 22-7.

Late in the half, Zach Miller picked off a pass by Muir and returned it to the end zone, only to have the play erased and the ball given back to Greenwich due to a roughing the passer penalty.

The Rams closed the gap to 22-14 with an 80-yard scoring drive to open the second half, with Pyne scoring on a three-yard run after both teams thought a whistle had stopped the play.

A blocked field goal by Miller ended Greenwich’s next drive, and New Canaan appeared to have scored again when Pyne hit Patrick Metzger for a 46-yard touchdown. The play was called back, however, due to an illegal motion penalty, and the Rams were unable to advance the ball from there.

Greenwich then scored again when Muir went deep down the middle to Negron for a 38-yard TD and a 29-14 lead.

New Canaan added a one-yard touchdown run by J.R. Moore to make it 29-21 with 2:08 remaining, but Muir ended the drama with a 72-yard run on the next play from scrimmage.

“When you’re playing a good team, if you make mistakes like that, you can’t win,” Lou Marinelli said. “I thought coming in we could do a tremendous job on them, but they took it to us right from the beginning — from the opening kickoff right straight through.”

Greenwich 36, New Canaan 21

New Canaan 0-7-7-7 21

Greenwich 14-8-0-14 36

First Quarter

G – Jael Negron, 21-yard pass from Gavin Muir (Zach Moore PAT)

G – Tysen Comizio, 2-yard run (Moore PAT)

Second Quarter

G – Henry Saleeby, 22-yard pass from Muir (Muir pass to Saleeby)

NC – Owen Shin, 1-yard run (Grant Morse PAT)

Third Quarter

NC – Drew Pyne, 3-yard run (Morse PAT)

Fourth Quarter

G – Negron, 38-yard pass from Muir (Moore PAT)

NC – J.R. Moore, 1-yard run (Morse PAT)

G – Muir, 72-yard run (Moore PAT)