Pet Pantry Warehouse hosts its 10th annual Howl and Prowl to benefit Adopt-A-Dog on Sunday, Oct. 29, from 1-4 p.m., in downtown Greenwich. All proceeds will benefit Adopt-A-Dog. Attendees may also support man’s best friend by registering to enter a costume contest for both pets and people, with prizes totaling $600 in Pet Pantry Warehouse gift certificates.

More than 15 pet food brands will be sponsoring the free event.

Pet Pantry Vice President Joshua Roth said, “As we turn the corner on 10 years for Howl & Prowl, we could not be more excited to continue the tradition of combining an incredibly fun family day with an ability to contribute much needed financial donations to Adopt a Dog, a local organization that means so much to us.”

Pet Pantry created Howl and Prowl© in 2008. As has become tradition, costume contests are planned for both people and their pets, with prizes being given in the form of Pet Pantry Warehouse gift certificates totaling $600. In addition, there will be many free activities. Pet Pantry will be hosting a “Bone Bar” with assorted treats for the dogs, Photos courtesy of international portrait photography outfit Venture Photography (venturephotography.com/us/), Pet Psychic Sharon Warner, caricature drawings by artist Bill Hernandez (partycartoons.com), samples and giveaways by pet manufacturer sponsors, food trucks, face painting and more. Themed music will be curated by in demand NYC artist DJ Cochon De Lait (djcochondelait.com). Lastly, there will be assorted Balloon animals available for “adoption.”

Howl and Prowl leading sponsor Blue Buffalo (bluebuffalo.com) talk about why they support Pet Pantry events and pet rescue organizations. “At BLUE we recognize the contributions that local adoption groups make to their communities. With so many homeless pets across the country we are here to show our support. We continue to be honored for the chance to sponsor Howl and Prowl and support the initiatives created by Pet Pantry Warehouse and Adopt-A-Dog!”

Adopt-A-Dog Executive director Kristen Alouisa said, “Since 2008, Pet Pantry’s Howl & Prowl Parade has raised much-needed funds to support the work we do at the shelter. Our life-saving impact has increased as a result of this partnership, and we are truly grateful to be the exclusive beneficiary of this incredibly fun and enjoyable event. Pet Pantry Warehouse goes above and beyond to give back to the community, and we are beyond thankful for their generosity and support.”

Contest details and more information about Howl and Prowl may be found at ppwpet.com.

About Adopt-A-Dog

Adopt-A-Dog is a recognized 501(c)(3) charitable organization whose mission has been to Save, Socialize and Secure Loving Homes for Unwanted or Abandoned Dogs and Cats. Adopt-A-Dog have been serving the tri-state area and beyond for over three decades, adopt-a-dog.org/.

About Pet Pantry Warehouse

The Pet Pantry Warehouse is an independent, family owned retailer founded in 1945 in Greenwich. In 2006, PPW opened its second location in Rye, N.Y. and has been slowly growing in communities since then with additional locations in Riverside, New Canaan, Wilton, Larchmont, and soon to open in Scarsdale, N.Y., ppwpet.com.