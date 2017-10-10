Front Page News: The War Against the Media

How has the role of the press changed under the current administration, and what’s in store for journalism looking ahead? Former New York Times columnist Sam Freedman, a tenured professor at the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism, will speak at 7 p.m. on Oct. 25, at the Greenwich Arts Council, 299 Greenwich Avenue.

The lecture is co-sponsored by the Connecticut Press Club and UJA-JCC Greenwich, and will take place roughly one year after the 2016 presidential election.

“The mainstream media have endured months of criticism, we’ve been maligned and undermined, discredited and demonized,” said Michele Turk, president of the Connecticut Press Club. “We are thrilled to have Sam Freedman speak about why real journalism matters more than ever.”

Leah Schechter, assistant director of UJA-JCC Greenwich added, “We are happy to partner with the Connecticut Press Club to bring a great speaker to Greenwich to share his unique perspective.”

A former New York Times columnist and a professor at Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism, Sam Freedman is the author of the eight acclaimed books, most recently Breaking The Line: The Season in Black College Football That Transformed the Game and Changed the Course of Civil Rights. He was named Outstanding Journalism Educator in 1997 by the Society of Professional Journalists. And in 2012, he received Columbia University’s coveted Presidential Award for Outstanding Teaching.

His book, Small Victories: The Real World of a Teacher, Her Students and Their High School was a finalist for the 1990 National Book Award, and another, The Inheritance, was a finalist for the 1997 Pulitzer Prize. Four of Freedman’s books have also been listed among The New York Times’ Notable Books of the Year.



The cost of the lecture is $18 in advance or $25 at the door.

Register online at jccgreenwich.org or call 203-552-1818. This event is open to the public but seats are limited.