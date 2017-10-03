Enchanted Forest supports Junior League

Greenwich Post

By Greenwich Post on October 3, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Entertainment, News · 0 Comments

The Enchanted Forest’s Thursday Night Sneak Peek, presented by the Junior League of Greenwich (JLG) on Thursday, Nov. 16, from 6-9 p.m. is the unofficial shopping kick-off to the holiday season and the first night of the largest annual fundraiser for the Junior League of Greenwich.

While the Sneak Peek is one night only and an opportunity to leave the kids at home, The Enchanted Forest has a full weekend of family-friendly festivities Friday, Nov. 17 through Saturday, Nov. 18 at its new home, Christ Church in Greenwich.

To purchase tickets to the Enchanted Forest, go to 501Auctions.Com/jlg.

For more information, contact the Junior League of Greenwich at [email protected] or visit jlgreenwich.org.

