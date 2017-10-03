Greenwich Post

Mineralogical society holds annual festival

By Greenwich Post on October 3, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Entertainment, News · 0 Comments

Mineral Quartz Crystal

Mineral Quartz Crystal

Stamford Mineralogical Society will hold their annual Gem, Mineral, Jewelry, Fossil Show and Festival Saturday, Nov. 4, from 9:30-5 and Sunday, Nov. 5, from 10-4:30, at the Eastern Greenwich Civic Center, 90 Harding Road, Old Greenwich.

There will be dealers selling unique and one-of-a-kind gifts, jewelry, crystals, minerals, gemstones and fossils. There will be door prizes and a mini-mine for children.

Admission is $6; children under 12 and scouts in uniform free.

Information: StamfordMineralSociety.org or visit Facebook.

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post SPLURGE donates scarves to cancer patients Next Post Editorial: The meaning of helplessness and terrorism
About author

Greenwich Post


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Greenwich Post

© Hersam Acorn. All rights reserved. The Greenwich Post, 10 Corbin Drive, Floor 3, Darien, CT 06820

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress