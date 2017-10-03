Mineralogical society holds annual festival

Stamford Mineralogical Society will hold their annual Gem, Mineral, Jewelry, Fossil Show and Festival Saturday, Nov. 4, from 9:30-5 and Sunday, Nov. 5, from 10-4:30, at the Eastern Greenwich Civic Center, 90 Harding Road, Old Greenwich.

There will be dealers selling unique and one-of-a-kind gifts, jewelry, crystals, minerals, gemstones and fossils. There will be door prizes and a mini-mine for children.

Admission is $6; children under 12 and scouts in uniform free.

Information: StamfordMineralSociety.org or visit Facebook.