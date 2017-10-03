SPLURGE donates scarves to cancer patients

For the seventh consecutive year, SPLURGE is partnering with Smilow Cancer Hospital’s Greenwich Hospital Campus to donate scarves to patients undergoing chemotherapy treatments.

From Oct. 1-31, with every purchase of $150 or more, SPLURGE will donate a pashmina scarf to a chemotherapy patient. SPLURGE customers are invited to hand write an encouraging note to the patient receiving the scarf. In the event that a customer would like to donate a pashmina scarf without meeting the minimum purchase, scarves are available for sale at a discounted price of $20.

At the end of the month SPLURGE will match the final quantity of donated scarves and double the gift. To date, SPLURGE and their customers have donated nearly 600 pashmina scarves to Smilow’s Greenwich Hospital Campus.

SPLURGE owner Sonia Sotire Malloy shared, “Everyone I know has been touched by cancer in some way, and as a result I feel that it is important to support National Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a program to support patients going through treatment. With this annual program, our goal is to deliver comfort and encouragement to those who are going through treatment, and hope that these scarves provide a bright spot on a difficult day for Greenwich Hospital’s chemotherapy patients.”

Kristina Capretti, program director of Oncology Services at Smilow Cancer Hospital’s Greenwich Hospital Campus added, “Through SPLURGE’s generosity and thoughtfulness, patients undergoing chemotherapy treatment at our campus are able to enjoy a beautiful gift that brings a wealth of joy. Patients are appreciative of the handwritten notes of encouragement and look forward to wearing the gorgeous scarves, especially during the cool fall months. It is truly wonderful that SPLURGE is continuing this great tradition for our patients.”

SPLURGE is doing even more in October to help raise awareness and funding for cancer treatments by participating in the third annual GO FOR PINK shopping event. On Thursday, Oct. 5, 10% of sales will be donated to the Breast Cancer Alliance when customers mention GO FOR PINK.

In conjunction, Greenwich Hospital is holding their annual gala to benefit all Oncology Services on Saturday, Oct. 21 at Greenwich Country Club. For more information, visit 501auctions.com/ghgala2017.