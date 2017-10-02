The Greenwich Volunteer Firefighters Association annual flag raising ceremony will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 9 a.m. with the Hon. First Selectman/Fire Commissioner Peter Tesei reading his proclamation. The Greenwich Volunteer Firefighters Association will be celebrating Fire Prevention week from Oct. 8-14.

Greenwich Fire Department is looking for volunteers. If interested in learning more about volunteering or fire prevention, visit the fire stations for an open house in conjunction with Fire Prevention Week. Meet the firefighters and bring the family to learn more about fire prevention.

Fire station Sunday open houses

Oct. 15: Glenville Firehouse, 11-3

Oct. 22: Round Hill Firehouse, noon-4

Oct. 29: Sound Beach Firehouse, 10-2

The Greenwich Fire Department seeks volunteers of all skill levels and abilities who are willing and able to respond to emergencies when needed.

More about Fire Prevention Week may be found at nfpa.org/safety-information/fire-prevention-week. To learn more about becoming a volunteer firefighter and joining the Greenwich Fire Department, visit greenwichct.org or contact Brian M. Kelly at 203-618-8877 or [email protected]