Old Greenwich Elementary School holds Pumpkin Patch

Old Greenwich Elementary School, 285 Sound Beach Ave., Old Greenwich will hold their annual Pumpkin Patch fall fund-raiser on Saturday, Oct. 14, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

The event is an outdoor fair with hay maze, inflatable bounce houses, pumpkin patch, scary ‘house’, DJ music, magic show, games, raffles, and prizes.

Activities take place on the school field, the playground, the parking lot and in the gym, rain or shine.

Featuring Taco Loco Food Truck, Garden Catering, and ‘homemade’ Asian food.

All are welcome and admission is free.

