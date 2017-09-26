Greenwich Post

Greenwich golfers help raise funds for Maritime Aquarium

By Greenwich Post on September 26, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, Regional · 0 Comments

Richard Jacoby of Cos Cob, Kevin Edwards of Greenwich, Chris Thalacker of New Canaan and Dave Donovan of Chappaqua were among the winning foursomes during The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk’s 7th annual Maritime Golf Classic on Sept. 11 at Wee Burn Country Club. They received special Maritime Aquarium cutting boards made by Soundview Mill Works of Darien. A record $160,000 was raised by 96 area business professionals during the outing.

Among the foursomes were Tom Cholnoky of Greenwich, Steve Green of Rowayton, Stephen Grimm of Stamford, and Dave Radulski of Rowayton. —Photo by Krissy Ramsey

