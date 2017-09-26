Greenwich Playing For Change Day Sept. 29

Greenwich Post

By Greenwich Post on September 26, 2017

Greenwich Public Schools music students are will “play it forward” again as Western Middle School hosts the second annual Greenwich Playing For Change Day on Friday, Sept. 29, from 6-7:30 p.m.

Playing for Change Day is a worldwide event promoting global music education. The free, family music festival in Greenwich will kick off the Greenwich’s Curiosity Concert Series featuring Nation Beat, followed by student performances.

The entire community is welcome to join the Greenwich Public Schools for an evening of inspiring music.

For more information, visit playingforchangeday.org/event/curiosity-concerts-supports-playing-for-change-day-2/

