Greenwich Post

Chabad of Greenwich to hold annual parenting conference

By Greenwich Post on July 27, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News · 1 Comments

Chabad of Greenwich will hold its annual parenting conference on Thursday, July 27, at 6 p.m., at Carmel Academy, 270 Lake Avenue in Greenwich.

This year’s keynote speaker, Slovie Jungreis-Wolff, author of Raising a Child With a Soul, will share her research and expertise on how time-tested Jewish wisdom can help parents nurture their children’s souls even in today’s fast-paced, and often materialistic, culture.

For details, and to purchase tickets, visit chabadgreenwich.org and click on Upcoming Events and Annual Parenting Conference.

Tickets are $45 per person, or $180 for sponsors, which includes two tickets.

Tags: , ,

Previous Post This Weekend: New exhibits & artists' talks, dance & comedy shows, jazz, rock & Cole Porter tributes, Shakespeare, science & wizardry Next Post Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo celebrates Books and Beasts
About author

Greenwich Post


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

  • Jodi Weisz

    Wow! Stunning insights. This wisdom is so needed. Thank you, thank you!

Greenwich Post

© Hersam Acorn. All rights reserved. The Greenwich Post, 10 Corbin Drive, Floor 3, Darien, CT 06820

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress