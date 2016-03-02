Call for Nominations: National Medals of Science, Technology

The call for nominations for the 2016 National Medal of Science and the National Medal of Technology and Innovation are underway.

National Medal of Technology and Innovation nominations are being accepted until April 1.

The National Medal of Technology and Innovation is America’s highest honor for technological achievement and innovation. It is presented annually by the President of the United States. The medal is awarded to individuals, teams (up to four individuals), companies or divisions of companies for their outstanding contributions to the nation’s economic, environmental and social well-being through the development and commercialization of technological products, processes and concepts, technological innovation, and strengthening the nation’s technological workforce.

Anyone can nominate for the National Medal of Technology and Innovation by submitting the nomination form and six letters of support at www.uspto.gov/about/nmti/guidelines.jsp.

A webinar is scheduled for those interested in learning more about this award and the nomination process, as follows:

NMTI Q&A Webinar

Wednesday, March 9, 2-3 p.m. Eastern

https://uspto-events2.webex.com/uspto-events2/onstage/g.php?MTID=ea5e80101feedd0c14faef272e91ce875

Password: 123456

Call-in #: 571-270-7000

Event #: 644 950 677

National Medal of Science nominations are being accepted until April 15.

The National Medal of Science is the Nation’s highest honor for American scientists and engineers. It is presented annually by the President of the United States. The National Medal of Science is awarded to individuals deserving special recognition by reason of outstanding contributions to knowledge or the total impact of their work on the current state of the chemical, physical, biological, social or behavioral sciences; mathematics; or engineering.

Anyone can nominate for the National Medal of Science by submitting a short description of the nominee’s contribution to the field and three letters of support at www.nsf.gov/od/nms/medal.jsp