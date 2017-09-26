Greenwich golfers help raise funds for Maritime Aquarium

Richard Jacoby of Cos Cob, Kevin Edwards of Greenwich, Chris Thalacker of New Canaan and Dave Donovan of Chappaqua were among the winning foursomes during The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk’s 7th annual Maritime Golf Classic on Sept. 11 at Wee Burn Country Club. They received special Maritime Aquarium cutting boards made by Soundview Mill Works of Darien. A record $160,000 was raised by 96 area business professionals during the outing. Proceeds from the event will support the Aquarium’s environmental-education programming. —Photo by Krissy Ramsey
Among the foursomes were Tom Cholnoky of Greenwich, Steve Green of Rowayton, Stephen Grimm of Stamford, and Dave Radulski of Rowayton. —Photo by Krissy Ramsey