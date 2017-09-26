Boy Scout Troop 82 holds open house

Boy Scout Troop 82 will conduct an open house on Thursday, Oct. 5, 7:30-9 p.m., at the Scout Hall at First Church, across from Town Hall.

Boys ages 11-18 are welcome to attend the open house. No prior scouting experience is needed to join.

Open house activities:

Tour Scout Hall

Meet Scouts and adult leaders

Campfire cooking demonstration and tasting

Rope making

Other fun activities and games

Troop 82 has been an active Boy Scout Troop since the 1920s at The First Church Congregational in Fairfield across from Town Hall, where it meets every Thursday evening. Troop 82 believes in learning while having fun. Scouts learn to be better American citizens, to develop the mental and physical skills needed for growth, and to follow a set of Scouting principles which build character and nurture personal values. We’re an active troop and camp out once a month. There are a multitude of fun opportunities for rank advancement and earning merit badges. To date, more than 120 boys have earned the Eagle Scout rank. For more information, contact Scoutmaster Bryan LeClerc at [email protected] or call 203-376-2982.