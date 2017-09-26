RMA hosts free talk on ‘The Aging Eye’

Retired Men’s Association of Greenwich, Inc. (RMA) hosts a talk by Dr. Paul Bernstein on The Aging Eye Wednesday, Oct. 4, 11 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, Lafayette Place, Greenwich.

As we age, typically beyond 40 but especially after 60, many problems can arise with our eyes and eyesight. In addition to poor vision, various other conditions can have a profound effect on our eye health and general well-being, including dry eye, glaucoma, macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease, and cataracts. Our ability to perform certain activities, such as driving safely, can be seriously affected. Dr. Bernstein will explain the workings of the eye, describe these ocular conditions, and discuss various treatment options.

Dr. Paul Bernstein is in a private, group optometric practice in White Plains, New York and Darien, CT, and is an adjunct clinical professor at SUNY — State College of Optometry. He is a Fellow of the College of Optometrists in Vision Development (COVD). Bernstein has been in private practice for the past 30 years. He received his Doctor of Optometry degree from the State University of New York — State College of Optometry in 1987.

In 2000, Dr. Bernstein and his father, Dr. Ira J. Bernstein, founded the Bernstein Center for Visual Performance in White Plains, New York in order to emphasize the importance that Comprehensive Visual Exams and Vision Therapy have in the development of effective reading, writing, and learning experiences.

Dr. Bernstein resides in Riverside with his wife and his two daughters who are graduates of Greenwich High School.

Next Week: Oct. 11, David Gilbert, Conductor of the Greenwich Symphony, “Nourishing the Great Trees: the Life of a Conductor.”

The Greenwich Retired Men’s Association offers a free program every Wednesday that is open to the public, both men and women; no reservations are required. Social break starts at 10:40 a.m., followed promptly by speaker at 11. Programs are at the First Presbyterian Church, 1 West Putnam Avenue in Greenwich.

For additional information see greenwichrma.org or contact [email protected]