Greenwich Tree Conservancy holds tree contest

The Greenwich Tree Conservancy is holding their Awesome Tree Contest in its 10th anniversary year. The contest is open to residents of all ages who wish to express their affection for local trees. There are five categories offering a variety of ways to look at trees through photography, art, and writing.

Prizes will be awarded in each category at a Nov. 5 awards reception at the Bruce Museum.

Categories:

Express Yourself: An artistic photo of a tree or trees

Living Art: A two-dimensional representation of a tree in the medium of one’s choice — drawing, painting or collage

Looking Closer: Macro or cropped image of a tree

Reaching Out: A photo focused on branches and roots

Love Letters: Share your written feelings for a tree

Entry forms are available at greenwichtreeconservancy.org and must be emailed by Oct. 16 to [email protected] If you are unable to submit your entry electronically, contact Greenwich Tree Conservancy at 203-869-1464 or [email protected].

Finalists will be notified by Oct. 27.

The awards reception will be held on Sunday, Nov. 5, from 3-5 p.m., at the Bruce Museum. Levels of prizes will be given for each of the five categories and refreshments will be served.

This event is co-sponsored with the Town of Greenwich, the Garden Education Center, the Bruce Museum, Audubon Greenwich, Greenwich Land Trust, Greenwich Green and Clean and Greenwich Libraries.